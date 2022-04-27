Iraqi MP urges all to back freedom of Holy Quds

Those who invite others to normalize relations with the Zionist regime of Israel are the Zionist regardless of their nationality, Amer al-Fayez told IRNA here on Wednesday.

World Quds Day through reminding the bad memory of occupation of Palestine and the Holy Quds stresses the need to return its situation to normal one, the parliamentarian noted.

It was father of the Islamic Revolution – the late Imam Khomeini – who named the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan as World Quds Day over four decades ago.

The Iraqi lawmaker said the fight against normalization of relations with the Zionist regime of Israel is necessary.

Another Iraqi official had already announced at a press conference that a plan against normalization of relations with the Zionist regime is to be presented to the Iraqi parliament within next few days.

The plan would consider normalization of relations with that regime as a crime.

