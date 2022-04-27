Tehran, Baku have proper capacity to elevate trade ties: Envoy

Ali Alizadeh who has travelled to Ardabil Province, northwestern Iran, made the remarks on the sidelines of a meeting with the province’s governor-general.

The ambassador said that Iranian and Azerbaijani businesses have ties with each other’s countries which could be strengthened by facilitating cross-border exchanges.

He noted that the borders of Republic of Azerbaijan was open to Iranians during the pandemic despite limitations in place for other counties.

Alizadeh also said that the flights between the two countries have increased and cross-border travels have been easier for citizens of both countries, further reinforcing health tourism.

