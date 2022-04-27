Apr 27, 2022, 10:37 AM
Journalist ID: 1195
News Code: 84733129
T T
1 Persons

Tags

Iran, Russia to develop transport ties

Iran, Russia to develop transport ties

Tehran, IRNA – Iran's Minister of Road and Urban Development Rostam Qasemi headed a delegation to Moscow on Tuesday night to meet his Russian counterpart to discuss transport and transit agreements.

The transport and transit agreements include activation of International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and development of maritime, air, and rail cooperation, according to a report on MRUD website.

Increasing the number of flights, activating the two countries' ports, agreement for operation of the rail corridor from Chabahar Port to Russia and electrifying of Incheborun-Garmsar Railway are on the minister's agenda on this visit. 

Previously, Iranian and Russian transport ministers met in Moscow in November 2018 at the sideline of International Transport Week. The two emphasized the development of rail cooperation, acceleration of joint projects, and the necessity of mutual collaboration for completion of North-South railway corridor. 

North-South railway corridor starts from Helsinki in Finland and passes through Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran, and Mumbai in Indian Subcontinent.


9416**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha