Iran not Arab states real supporter of Palestine: Yemeni PM

Abdul Aziz Saleh bin Habtoor said that Yemen and Palestine are in the same front and holding this conference in Yemen was sign of this fact.

The cause of Palestine is not something relevant to individuals and groups, he said, adding that it is a project represented by the Resistance movement from Tehran, Baghdad, Damascus, Sanaa, Beirut, and Gaza.

Ziyad al-Nakhalah, the secretary-general of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine, said in the conference that the Palestinian nation is exposed to the aggression of the Zionist regime that seeks Judaization of Quds.

He said that the Zionists have resorted to force and enjoy international support and backing of the compromising Arab states.

The Palestinian leaders also castigated the countries that invaded Yemen, noting that they didn’t find any justification for their aggression.

He accused the invaders of Yemen of approaching the Zionist regime, while the regime is busy with Judaization and annihilation of the Palestinian identity.

He called for the end of the war in Yemen and blockade against the nation.

Lebanese Parliament Member Mohammad Raad said that holding the conference in Yemen and in this time is a sign of their determination to support the Palestinian cause.

The countdown to the annihilation of the Zionist regime has begun and the regime is losing fast in the internal front and against the Palestinian intifada.

NSG Science Minister Hussein Hazeb said that Yemeni leaders didn’t forget the wound of Palestine and prioritized the cause of Palestine despite various problems the country was faced with, including war and blockade.

He noted that the aggression on Yemen that has lasted for about seven years hasn’t discouraged Yemeni people from supporting Palestinians.

9416**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish