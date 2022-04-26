Iran urges int'l community to protect Al-Aqsa Mosque

"We call on the international community to take the necessary precautionary measures to protect Al-Aqsa Mosque, including its cultural heritage from attacks by Israeli occupation forces and extremist settlers," Takht Ravanchi said addressing the UNSC session on “the situation in the Middle East including Question of Palestine”.

The full text of Takht Ravanchi's statement is as follows:

Madam President,

The situation in Occupied Palestine has deteriorated as the Israeli apartheid policies and brutalities against the Palestinian people continue unabated and with no accountability. The Israeli regime commits its atrocities in full view of the international community, knowing well that it will not face any consequences.



We strongly condemn the recent incursions of Israeli occupation forces and extremist settlers into the Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan which have violated the Mosque's sanctity and worship rites, constituting a brazen provocation of Muslim feelings. More than 200 Palestinians have been injured and hundreds have been detained as a result of recent raids and attacks by Israeli occupation forces.



The UN reports indicate that in the first three months of 2022, the Israeli regime continued its oppressive and expansionist policies and unlawful criminal practices in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, killing innocent people including women and children, requisitioning Palestinian people's properties, seizure and demolition and forcible eviction of their homes.



In addition, as a collective punishment against the innocent people of Gaza, the inhumane blockade continues. This is a crime against humanity, a violation of all international laws and norms, and a serious threat to international peace and security.



Madam President,



Any sacrilege and desecration of Muslim holy sites, and hurting the feelings of Muslims around the world, is repulsive and should not be tolerated.

We warn about the severe consequences of such reckless and dangerous escalation of religious sensitivities.



The current alarming trend must immediately and seriously be tackled. In order to avert a tragedy with far-reaching effects, the historic and legal status of this sacred site must be preserved and protected under international law.

We call on the international community to take the necessary precautionary measures to protect Al-Aqsa Mosque, including its cultural heritage from attacks by Israeli occupation forces and extremist settlers.



In the meantime, the Israeli regime continues its destabilizing and malicious activities in the region by violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria and by threatening openly to use force against other regional countries.



We condemn the Israeli malevolent policies and destabilizing activities in the region, which are a real threat to the peace and security of the region.



Madam President,



The conflict in Palestine can only be resolved if the occupation ends and the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people are fully recognized, restored, and protected, resulting in full restoration of the Palestinian sovereignty over the entire Palestine.



This, however, will not be achieved until the Security Council's inaction remains an option.

The Council's current stance has only encouraged and emboldened the Israeli regime to perpetuate its occupation and atrocities against the oppressed people of Palestine.



The atrocities against the Palestinian people are well-documented and irrefutable.

They are regarded as war crimes under international law, and the perpetrators of such crimes must be brought to justice without further delay.

Therefore, the Security Council must bear the obligation of upholding its Charter-based mandate for maintaining international peace and security and hold Israel accountable through all legal means at its disposal. The Security Council must also make certain that war crimes are not overlooked.

