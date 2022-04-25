Iraqi cleric: Marking Intl. Quds Day this year is of great importance

Israeli forces have unleashed a crackdown against Palestinians in the West Bank region and al-Quds city during the fasting month of Ramadan, raiding different parts of the occupied territories and attacking worshippers at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound.

Iraqi cleric Ayatollah Sheikh Mohammad Mahdi Khalesi issued a statement on the latest developments.

He said that terror, discrimination, violation of international law and human rights as well as desecration of holy places have turned into the official policy of the Zionist regime, in light of silence and support by the international community.

He noted that the Palestinian people are facing such a difficult situation and therefore marking International Quds Day this year is of great importance.

In his statement, Ayatollah Khalesi also said that Quds Day is an opportunity for freedom-lovers across the world to have an active participation in countering dangers threatening humanity.

He stressed that Israel’s policy to occupy Palestinian land threatens global peace and regional stability.

The Iraqi cleric called on people across the globe to attend Quds Day rallies in an effort to exercise their responsibility in the face of Israeli crimes.

International Quds Day falls on the last Friday of the fasting month of Ramadan. The occasion was designated by the late founder of Iran’s Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini in 19-79.

