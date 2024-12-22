Dec 22, 2024, 9:53 AM
Journalist ID: 5331
News ID: 85696825
T T
0 Persons

Tags

CENTCOM: US fighter jet shot down in friendly fire

Dec 22, 2024, 9:53 AM
News ID: 85696825
CENTCOM: US fighter jet shot down in friendly fire

Tehran, IRNA – US Central Command (CENTCOM) has admitted in a statement that one of its fighter jets was shot down in friendly fire over the Red Sea.

An F/A-18 Hornet fighter jet taking off from the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier was targeted and shot down by the guided missile cruiser Gettysburg, which was tasked with escorting the aircraft carrier, said the statement carried by Reuters on Sunday. 

It said both pilots managed to eject, with one sustaining minor injury.

CENTCOM also emphasized in the statement that it is investigating the incident.

The incident happened as the US conducted airstrikes on the Yemeni capital Sana'a, claiming that the attack targeted a missile storage facility and a command and control center of the Ansarullah movement in Sana'a.

4208**4194

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .