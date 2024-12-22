CENTCOM: US fighter jet shot down in friendly fire

An F/A-18 Hornet fighter jet taking off from the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier was targeted and shot down by the guided missile cruiser Gettysburg, which was tasked with escorting the aircraft carrier, said the statement carried by Reuters on Sunday.

It said both pilots managed to eject, with one sustaining minor injury.

CENTCOM also emphasized in the statement that it is investigating the incident.

The incident happened as the US conducted airstrikes on the Yemeni capital Sana'a, claiming that the attack targeted a missile storage facility and a command and control center of the Ansarullah movement in Sana'a.

4208**4194