Yemen kicks off conference on Palestine

According to Yemen’s al-Masirah News Network, high-ranking state and military officials of the National Salvation Government are in attendance at the conference that runs for four days.

Speaking at the opening of the conference, Hussein Ali Hazeb, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research said that Yemeni leaders have not forgotten the Palestinian issue despite the fact that Yemen itself is facing war and blockade.

The ongoing war, backed by the United States, was waged by Saudi Arabia and some of its Arab allies in March 2015.

According to the United Nations, hundreds of thousands of Yemenis have so far been killed directly or as a result of indirect causes such as hunger that has grown due to the Saudi blockade of the country.

Despite these difficult conditions, the Yemeni people have time and again shown their support for Palestinians who are subject to Israeli aggression which has been intensified in recent weeks.

The Yemenis over the past seven years have attended International Quds Day rallies in their thousands in a show of solidarity with the Palestinians.

