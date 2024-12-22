Dec 22, 2024, 10:39 AM
Eight Palestinians killed in Israeli raid on Gaza school; death toll rises to 46,000

Tehran, IRNA - Eight people have been killed and several others injured in the Gaza Strip as a result of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a school in the besieged territory.

According to Palestinian media outlets, the Israeli air raid occurred on Sunday, targeting a school where displaced Palestinians were sheltering in the Daraj neighborhood of Gaza City.

Several children were among those killed and wounded.

The Palestinian Civil Defense identified the site as the Musa bin Nusair school, saying its staff members have pulled several people who were injured and killed from the rubble.

Israel waged an ongoing genocidal war on Gaza in October last year after Palestinian resistance fighters carried out a retaliatory operation against the occupying entity.

According to Al Jazeera, 46,009 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed since the beginning of the war.

