China, Russia, E3 have constructive stances on Vienna talks: Iran FM

In phone conversation on Thursday, Amirabdollahian and his Serbian counterpart Nikola Selakovic discussed bilateral, regional and global issues, including Ukraine crisis and the talks in Vienna to revive the Iran nuclear deal.

The Iranian top diplomat expressed hope that the ties between Iran and Serbia would further improve and expand by holding joint economic commission.

He highlighted the presence of Iranian students in Serbia and called on more attention to tourism between the two countries.

On the war in Ukraine and NATO provocation, he said that the real way out of this situation is only diplomatic path and dialogue and preventing the continuation and spillover of the war.

He also expressed objection to war and unilateral sanctions.

The Serbian foreign minister promised that his country would do its best to expand ties with Iran, including on agriculture and student exchange.

He also underscored protection of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and leveraging diplomacy to safeguard peace.

On the talks in Vienna to remove sanctions against Iran, Amirabdollahian said that the Islamic Republic of Iran wanted a good, strong and sustainable deal, but the American side should adopt a realistic approach instead of excessive demands and obstruction.

He also hailed the role of EU and its foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and his deputy Enrique Mora in the talks.

9416**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish