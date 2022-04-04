FM Amirabdollahian: Iran will never give in to US’ excessive demands

Amirabdollahian wrote on his Twitter account on Monday that if there is a pause in the Vienna talks, it is because of the US side's excessive demands.

He added that Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs acts with might and logic to gain the highest level of the nation's interest while it observes the redlines.

Iran will never give in to US's excessive demands, adding that if the White House behaves realistically, an agreement is within reach, the Iranian foreign minister pointed out.

Earlier, Amirabdollahian had said that Iran is ready for a good, sustainable deal, but the US prolongs the talks in Vienna with its excessive demands.

At the talks in Vienna, Amirabdollahian criticized the US for imposing new sanctions against Iranian individuals and entities.

