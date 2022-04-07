Iran warns against politicization of UNHRC membership

Takht Ravanchi said that Iran sees the draft resolution to suspend Russia’s membership in the UNHRC as politically-motivated and damaging the UN’s impartiality.

Iran attaches considerable importance to improving and safeguarding human rights, the Iranian diplomat said, adding that using the UN’s human rights mechanism for political goals contrasted with the principle of universality and non-selective addressing of human rights issues.

Human rights should not be victimized for short-sighted political considerations, he noted.

UNHRC membership should not be based on politics, he underlined, adding that sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries should be fully respected and security of civilians should be ensured.

He also voiced deep concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Ukraine which has drawn international attention.

