Iran exports 4 million doses of domestically-made COVID -19 vaccines

He made the remarks in the official Twitter account of the Ministry of Health.

Iranian health minister Bahram Einollahi said a week earlier that a first batch of coronavirus vaccines containing 200,000 doses had been shipped to Nicaragua.

“Iran is among the leading countries of the world in the field of vaccine manufacturing and currently there are six vaccine production sites in the country where various types of vaccines are manufactured,” Einollahi said.

