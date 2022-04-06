Iran ready to support Qatar in World Cup 2022

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is to be held in Qatar on November 21-December 18 and Iran's cooperation with Qatar had been previously initiated when Iranian delegation headed by the President and transport minister met with Qatar officials in Doha in February.

Qatar is willing to use Iran's potentials in Bushehr and Hormuzgan Provinces, particularly Kish Island, in order to host the World Cup 2022.

In this sense, three MoUs were reached in port, maritime, and aviation sectors for boosting transport services during the event and easing the commute between Iran and Qatar.

In the upcoming visit, the two sides will agree on the details of cooperation during the event.

Iran President Ebrahim Raisi recently had a telephone conversation with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani who during the conversation stressed further interactions with Iran.

Iran's southern islands have huge potentials and facilities that can support Qatar hosting of the tournament in terms of transport, infrastructures, logistics, accommodations, etc. Moreover, it can attract spectators willing to visit nearby touristic locations amid the intervals of their favorite matches.

This will be the first World Cup ever to be held in the Middle East, and it will be the second World Cup held entirely in Asia after the 2002 tournament was held in South Korea and Japan.

