Iran says hasn’t received new response from Americans

Speaking in his weekly press conference on Monday, Saeed Khatibzadeh said that the current suspension in Vienna talks is because of the US’ lack of political decision on the issue.

We cannot wait forever and we won’t wait for anything; the US must take its political decision, Khatibzadeh noted.

The government we’re dealing with is not one to fulfil its commitments and it wants, instead, to use legal tools to avoid doing so, he added.

The spokesman said that deputy EU foreign policy chief Enrique Mora who also represents EU in Vienna talks was carrying a message from the US during his visit to Iran last month.

Our message and demand are crystal clear and we tried to test a new path to settle the outstanding issues, but we haven’t received a new response from the Americans, the diplomat added.

Khatibzadeh deemed the US responsible for the current halt in the talks and for its prolongation in the coming days, adding that the solution lies in the White House that should give a rational answer to Iran so that the talks can resume.

He also said that the US is attempting to block Iran’s economic benefits from the JCPOA, but it should decide whether it wants to keep up Trump’s legacy or act as a semi-responsible government.

On the rapprochement talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia, the spokesman underlined that Tehran was ready to resume negotiations and has delivered its viewpoints to the Saudi side in written form and they now should give theirs.

