Zionist war minister threatens Gazans with more bloodshed

Katz, in his statement on Wednesday night, threatened the people of Gaza with more bombing of their remaining homes and merciless killings if Hamas did not release the Zionist captives and stop firing rockets at the regime’s targets.

Gaza will face “unprecedented bombardments, more severe than anything that has ever happened”, he continued with his threats as cited by IRNA from media sources.

Katz is beating the war drums more intensely and using harsh language ever since he was appointed as the minister of war following the dismissal of Yoav Gallant by the Zionist regime.

At the same time, Israeli President Isaac Herzog, in a separate statement, stressed the need for the immediate return of the captives and expressed concern over the failure of the Israeli military operation in Gaza.

Herzog called for the formation of an official committee to investigate the causes of this failure.

Statements by senior Israeli officials in recent days indicate increased tensions in the region and the possibility of wider conflicts.

The genocidal war on Gaza, which the Zionist regime launched on October 7, 2023 has so far claimed the lives of more than 45,550 Palestinians, mostly women and children. More than 108,000 Gazans have also been injured while thousands remain missing.

