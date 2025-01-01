PA banning of Al Jazeera in West Bank sparks criticism

According to IRNA, citing the Palestinian Wafa News Agency on Wednesday night, all activities of the Al Jazeera office in the West Bank, including the broadcasting of programs and the activities of the network's journalists, have been suspended.

"This decision came after Al Jazeera insisted on broadcasting inciteful materials and reports characterized by being misleading, inciting sedition, and interference in Palestinian internal affairs," a PA ministerial committee made up of the communications, culture and interior ministries published a statement.

Last week, the Qatari state broadcaster was criticized by the PA over its coverage of the security forces' attacks on Palestinian fighters in the Jenin refugee camp inside of the occupied West Bank.

The Zionist regime had previously banned the activities of the Al Jazeera network in the occupied territories after raiding its office in the cities of al-Quds and Ramallah twice in 2024.

Meanwhile, Palestinian resistance groups and officials, including Hamas strongly condemned the Palestinian Authority's move to ban Al Jazeera and close its office.

Hamas in a statement, called the decision by the Palestinian Authority a violation of freedom of expression and an act to suppress media in order to silencing dissenting voices and undermining public rights and freedoms in Palestine.

Hamas stressed that this decision was illegal and unjustified and was taken in a sensitive situation where the need for independent and accurate news coverage of the crimes of the Zionist regime is felt more than ever.

Palestinian Journalists’ Protection Center (PJPC) also condemned the suspension of Al Jazeera’s activities and said: “This decision is part of an effort to prevent media coverage of events in the Palestinian territories.

PJPC urged the PA to reverse its decision and stop any restrictions on press freedom and media work.

Secretary-General of the Palestinian National Initiative Movement, Mustafa Al-Barghouthi called the PA move against Al Jazeera “surprising” and said it does not benefit anyone, not even those who made this decision.

Al Jazeera, with all its channels, covers the struggles and resistance of the Palestinian people more than anyone else, and also exposes the crimes of the occupiers, he emphasized.

4399