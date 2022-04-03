Iran sees highest production growth among steel giants

The Industrial Development and Renovation Organization of Iran (IDRO) reported that Iran’s crude steel production hit 5.3 million tons in January- February 2022.
This is while, the total production for 64 members of the World Steel Association reached 299.4 million tons which experienced 5.5% less than the same period last year.
India with 6.6% growth ranked second and Germany (1.1%), Russia (1%) and the US (0.6%) stood on the next positions respectively.
China’s crude steel production as the world's largest steel producer, reached 158 million tons in the first two months of 2022.
9376**9417
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Your Comment