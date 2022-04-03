Apr 3, 2022, 11:18 AM
Iran sees highest production growth among steel giants

Tehran, IRNA – According to the World Steel Association report, Iran has experienced a 11.8% growth in crude steel production in the first two months of 2022 meaning that the country is standing top among 10 steel giants.

The Industrial Development and Renovation Organization of Iran (IDRO) reported that Iran’s crude steel production hit 5.3 million tons in January- February 2022.

This is while, the total production for 64 members of the World Steel Association reached 299.4 million tons which experienced 5.5% less than the same period last year.

India with 6.6% growth ranked second and Germany (1.1%), Russia (1%) and the US (0.6%) stood on the next positions respectively.

China’s crude steel production as the world's largest steel producer, reached 158 million tons in the first two months of 2022.

