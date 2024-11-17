Nov 17, 2024, 11:41 AM
Iran joins world producing club of OptoHb analyzer

Tehran, IRNA—Iranian researchers have successfully produced the OptoHb analyzer, which measures the hemoglobin concentration in the blood.

The analyzing system is a high tech medical device produced by an Iranian knowledge-based company, supported by the Iran National Innovation Fund (INIF), IRNA reported on Sunday.

The achievement will not only meet the country’s need to the analyzing system but also prepare the grounds for exports, according to the report cited from the INIF.

The OptoHb analyzer, produced only by a handful of countries, is a system for measuring hemoglobin concentration in the blood.

The analyzer can be used in operating rooms, intensive care units, ambulances, and blood transfusion centers.

