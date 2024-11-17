Iranian, Syrian defense ministers hold talks in Damascus

Iran’s defense chief arrived in Damascus on Saturday with a security delegation for talks with senior Syrian officials.

Upon arriving in Damascus, Brigadier General Nasirzadeh called for Syria's strategic significance in Iran's foreign policy.

The visit to the Arab country is made at the invitation of the Syrian defense minister, he pointed out.

He noted that the visit would involve meetings with various political and defense officials to explore ways to enhance defense and security cooperation.

The military official highlighted the growing Iran-Syria relations, asserting mutual support in critical situations.

Following the Supreme Leader's advice, we are prepared to support this friendly and strategic partner and seek avenues for development, he underscored.

During his visit, he is expected to meet Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

