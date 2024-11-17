More than 700,000 Zionists have left the occupied Palestinian territories since October 7, 2023, Pappé said on Sunday.

Earlier on March 10, Yitzhak Yosef, the Chief Jewish Rabbi, called Sephardic or Haredi Rabbi of a branch of ultra-orthodox Jews in the occupied Palestinian territories, had warned the Zionist regime of mass exodus of his community if they were forced to join the army.

Hezbollah has managed to involve Tel Aviv in the war since the start of war with Hezbollah in the north and after the assassination of its leaders.

Not only have the Zionists been unable to return 120,000 Zionists to the north with their terrorist and ground attacks, but today the residents of Haifa and Tel Aviv also wake up every day with the sound of alarm.

