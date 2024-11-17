Iranian president congratulates Oman's Sultan on National Day occasion

In his message to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, President Pezeshkian wrote that, in line with Iran’s good neighborliness policy, his government is determined to take new steps to strengthen the historical ties and deep links between the two nations.

National Day of Oman is an official holiday in the Sultanate of Oman, marking the birthday of Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said (November 18, 1940 - January 10, 2020), who reigned from 1970 to 2020. It is the main holiday in the country.

