Iran not to let up on efforts to punish Martyr Soleimani’s assassins: Source

Tehran, IRNA — Iran remains steadfast in its commitment to hold accountable the perpetrators of the assassination of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, an Iranian informed source says.

In response to the US media's question about providing written assurances that there is no plan to assassinate Donald Trump, an informed source told Fars news agency on Saturday that the messages exchanged between Iran and the US conveyed that Tehran will seek justice for the assassins of Martyr Soleimani.

Iran is unwavering in its resolve to take action against the perpetrators of Soleimani's assassination, the source noted.

It was communicated to the other side that the Iranian government would pursue the legal and judicial dimensions of the matter, added the source.

Meanwhile, Iran's diplomatic mission in the United Nations said on Friday that the Islamic Republic would pursue the assassination of Martyr Soleimani through legal and judicial authorities.

General Soleimani and senior Iraqi commander al-Muhandis, both top anti-terror icons in the region, were assassinated in a terror attack by the US army near Baghdad on January 3, 2020, at the direct order of the then-US President Donald Trump.

