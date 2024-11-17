Iran possesses richest genetic reserves of pomegranates in world: Official

In an exclusive interview with IRNA on Sunday, Zahra Jalili-Moghadam stated that with over 800 pomegranate genotypes, Iran holds the richest genetic reserves globally and is considered the hub and origin of this production and distribution of pomegranates worldwide.

She went on to say that Iran produced 1.3 million tons of pomegranates across 95,500 hectares of orchards last year (March 21, 2023, March 20, 2024), securing the third position among global pomegranate producers.

This official also mentioned that pomegranates are harvested in the second half of each year, and the harvest is offered to both domestic and international markets. Since Iran's pomegranate harvest exceeds domestic consumption needs, 36,948 tons valued at $17 million were exported to other countries last year, she said.

