FM Amirabdollahian: Iran opposes unilateral sanctions against countries

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the meeting of Afghanistan's neighbors underway in China and the two sides discussed issues of interest to the two countries.

Welcoming the existing capacities in the field of cooperation between Iran and Russia in various areas, Amirabdollahian emphasized enhancing cooperation.

Pointing to the importance of cooperation with the neighbors for the Islamic Republic of Iran, he called for serious cooperation with neighbors and opposed unilateral sanctions against countries.

Lavrov, for his part, said that Russia is interested in increasing all-out cooperation in all fields with its neighbors, especially Iran.

Pointing to the most significant relations between Iran and Russia, Lavrov stressed his country's readiness to develop cooperation with Iran.

The two sides also discussed the developments in Afghanistan and the rise in cooperation between the two countries in this regard, the acceleration of the Islamic Republic of Iran's membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the latest status of the Vienna talks, and the close cooperation of the delegations of the two states in the process of talks and cooperation in the Caspian region.

The Iranian Foreign Minister had also met with the Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, Qatar, Indonesia, and Turkmenistan on the sidelines of the China-hosted meeting on Afghanistan.

