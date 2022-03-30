Iran, Pakistan FMs meet in China

Before leaving for China to participate in the third meeting of Afghan neighbors, Qureshi said he would discuss the latest developments on the Iran nuclear deal and the ongoing talks in Vienna in a meeting with his Iranian counterpart.

Amirabdollahian heading a delegation left Iran for China to participate in meeting of Afghanistan neighbors.

The third meeting of Afghanistan's neighbors is hosted by China in Beijing.

The second round of the event was held on October 27 in Iran.

Pakistan hosted the first meeting of Afghanistan neighboring states online.

