Iran-Pakistan discuss JCPOA, holding Joint Economic Commission meeting

Pakistan Foreign Ministry in a statement on Wednesday said foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian on the sidelines of the third meeting of Afghan neighbors in Chinese capital.

Qureshi in his views said Pakistan is eager to convert its friendly relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran to a strong economic and trade partnership.

He stressed that close relations and the exchange of high-level delegations of the two countries in the political, economic, security, and intelligence fields are a manifestation of strong Tehran- Islamabad ties.

Emphasizing that the 21st meeting of the Joint Economic Commission will be held in the near future, the Pakistani foreign minister informed his Iranian counterpart that 85% of the infrastructure development and the construction of the border markets at the new Mand-Pishin crossing has been completed.

He expressed satisfaction with the transfer of goods from Pakistan to Turkey via Iran using the TIR system and expressed hope that the two countries would continue to cooperate in facilitating the export of goods.

Appreciating Iran's support for Pakistan's regional positions, Qureshi said that the people and government of the country are looking forward to the visit of Iranian President Ebhraim Raisi to Pakistan.

After meeting with Amirabdollahian, the Pakistani foreign minister told the media that the two sides reviewed the developments in Afghanistan and that he was briefed by his Iranian counterpart on the developments in Vienna talks.

The foreign ministers of Iran and Pakistan agreed to continue consultations on important international issues, including developments in the region.

Pakistan hosted the first meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Neighboring Countries on 8 September 2021 virtually while the second meeting of the initiative was held in Tehran physically on November 26th where Foreign Minister Qureshi led the Pakistan delegation.

272**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish