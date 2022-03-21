Iran FM Spox leaves Tehran for OIC meeting in Islamabad

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh heading a high-level delegation, left Tehran on Monday for Islamabad to attend the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting of the Foreign Ministers.

Pakistan is all set to host the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting of the Foreign Ministers from March 22-23 in Islamabad.

The 48th summit of the OIC-CFM will be held on March 22 and 23 under the theme "Building Partnerships for Unity, Justice, and Development".

