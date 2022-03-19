Iranian official: Legal process of Ukrainian plane crash to take lengthy time

Pourkhaghan told IRNA on Saturday that the case requires broad expert work and all aspects of the incident should be assessed, “and this process automatically takes time.”

He said that similar cases in other countries have taken at least ten years to complete.

A Ukrainian airliner was downed in January 2020 by a misfiring of Iran's defensive missile system amid the rising tensions in the Middle East region as a result of US assassination of Iran's top IRGC Commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani.

International Airlines Flight 752 was en-route to Ukraine’s capital Kiev when it crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport. All 176 crew and passengers, among them Canadians and Ukrainians, lost their lives.

