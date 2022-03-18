Bandar Torkaman coastal destination for memorable trip

One of the main attractions of Bandar Torkaman county is Ashuradeh island, which is the only Iranian island in the Caspian Sea.



Bandar Torkaman is the first point that travelers and tourists pay visit to, when they travel to Golestan province because of its abundant and unique natural attractions.

The county has several eye-catching natural beauties such as horses, wetlands and traditional clothes. According to historical source, Bandar Torkaman city was founded in 1927 to be utilized for military and strategic purposes and connected to national rail roads.

Harmonic Torkaman dagger dancing is a sort of artistic performance, which is common among Torkaman people. Torkaman tribes perform the dance with dagger to show the importance of fighting wild animals and strengthen the spirit of bravery ahead of or following hunts.



Dushanbe Bazaar (Monday market) is considered an interesting venue for travelers who love handicrafts such as rugs, felt products, needlework and jewelries. As it is obvious, the name of the market indicates that the bazaar is open Mondays.

Bandar Torkaman’s wharf and coastal market is the remnant of three main wharfs in the county. The pier is located in the western areas of the city and eastern coast of the Caspian Sea. The dock is one of the most important resorts in Bandar Torkaman.



Ashuradeh island encompasses a surface of 400 hectares, while its was 1,200 hectares, but 800 hectares were submerged in past years. The island was inhabited by 300 families, but the village is now deserted. Over 40% of Iran's caviar is produced near Ashuradeh. Vegetation and animals of the island are parts of its tourism attraction.

Sufikam no-hunting zone is one of famous migratory bird habitats in Golestan province, where more than 130 species are inhabiting there and at least nine species are migratory birds.

Bandar Torkaman county with 14 cities receives millions of Iranian and foreign tourists each year.

