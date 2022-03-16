Iran's judiciary confirms release of Zaghari, Ashouri

Referring to the two released security convicts today on Wednesday, Khodaian said that Nazanin Zaghari was sentenced to four years in prison on charges of spying for the British spy service, that she has fully served her sentence, accordingly her travel ban has been revoked and she has been released.

He added that Zaghari has another case in which she was sentenced to one-year imprisonment, but this case has not yet been carried out.

Pointing to the judicial situation in Anousheh Ashouri's case, Khodaian stated that Anousheh Ashouri was sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges of cooperating with the security services of foreign countries and for espionage, and about four years and seven months have passed since his sentence, which he requested conditional release.

He added that Ashouri had received payments as salary from foreign spy services, which were also seized, so due to the age and physical conditions of the convict, he was granted conditional release by the Islamic Government and he has been released.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who worked for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, was arrested at the airport upon leaving Iran in April 2016 on security charges. She was sentenced to five years in jail afterwards on charges of espionage.

Zaghari has ended her conviction term and her British passport has been delivered back to her.

