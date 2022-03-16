Nazanin Zaghari released: Reports

“Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori have been released. Official,” Guardian Diplomatic Editor Patrick Wintour wrote in a tweet on Wednesday noon.

UK MP from Hampstead, where Zaghari used to live, also tweeted that she is at the airport in Tehran and on her way to the UK.

In the meantime, Zaghari’s attorney Hojjat Kermani told Reuters that Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anousheh Ashouri, the other British-Iranian security detainee, were heading to Tehran airport to leave the country.

Zaghari was arrested by Iran’s IRGC at Imam Khomeini International Airport near Tehran and was transferred to Kerman city, southern Iran.

The IRGC accused Zaghari of leading an illegal network of opponents affiliated to foreign countries and carrying out several missions in line with evil goals of Iran’s foes.

Zaghari was convicted to five years in jail in a court in Iran after investigations were complete in 2017.

Zaghari has ended her conviction term and her British passport has been delivered back to her.

