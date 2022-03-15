Sareyn is one of Iran's mountainous cities, which is located in Sareyn County, Ardabil province. the city of divine hot water springs is known for its hot water springs.

Over 20 hot water springs are the most important tourist attractions of Sareyn, which has been ranked first in terms of medical tourism in Iran because of its modern and healthy hot water springs that attracted numerous tourists.

Sareyn is located at the foot of Sabalan Mountains, and has pristine nature and pure climate. Sareyn is a natural spa area with numerous hot mineral springs famous for their therapeutic effect.

Sareyn city of divine hot water springs

Alvares Ski Resort is another tourist attraction in the slopes of Sabalan Mountains. In each season, the ski resort provides tourists with different beauties such as colorful plants and interesting herds.

There are several recreational facilities in Sareyn, which they can help people relieve pain due to their minerals. The hottest spring in Sareyn is Gavmish Goli with a maximum temperature of 67 degrees.

Ardabil province, situated in northwest Iran, is one of Iran’s most scenic provinces. Beautiful nature, green plains, and hot mineral springs creates pleasant memories.

Sareyn is 28 kilometers far from Ardabil province. The county is considered one of the top ten touristic hubs in Iran. A great number of tourists, who pay a visit to Ardabil province, travel to Sareyn.

Sareyn attracts over five million tourists per annum. Nine hot springs in the region are different in terms of composition and properties.

Gavmish Goli Spa, Bash Bajilar Hot Spring, Varge Saran Waterfall, Golestan Valley or Alvarez Valley, Anahita Hill, ancient rocky village of Wind Kalkhoran, village of Bile Daragh, Irdamosi forest valley and Alvares Ski Resort are the tourist attractions of Sareyn county.

Sahebali Ram, mayor of Sareyn city, said that the tourist destination has been prepared for hosting travelers during the Nowruz holidays.

The municipality will award five families, who arrive in Sareyn city in the first minutes of New Year (Nowruz), in order to show hospitality, Ram added.

The administration of President Ebrahim Raisi attaches great importance to enhancing tourism industry; so, all administrative offices in Ardabil province try hard to facilitate accommodations in line with the government's plans.

