A missile attack with two messages

Iran newspaper has published a memo on Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) missile attack in response to Israel’s malign activities against Iran. Here are some excerpts of the memo:

Iran had drawn its red lines for the Israeli regime since the martyrdom of the former IRGC Qods Force General Qassem Soleimani that they would receive definitive response if they inflict harm to Iranian forces during their repetitive aggressions against Syria.

General Soleimani had responded to the martyrdom of seven member of the IRGC in an Israeli aggression to Syria a few years ago via a missile attack on Israeli facilities in Golan Heights forty days after.

Since then, the Israeli regime had targeted the Syrian army every time it attacked locations in Syria, despite announcing that Iranian facilities had been targeted.

Israel crossed Iran’s red lines last week when it attacked a location in Syria where Iranian forced were concentrated. The attack led to the martyrdom of two IRGC members.

In response, IRGC carried out a missile attack an Israeli center in Iraqi Kurdistan’s Erbil city. However, Iran’s response could be a new turning point this time in regional developments, as the Israeli regime seems to be testing Iran’s capability of responding and its extent of seriousness in maintain red lines.

Therefore, one can conclude that if Iran didn’t carry out Sunday’s missile attack, Israel would mistakenly conclude that Tehran lacked the capability to respond Tel Aviv’s crossing Iranian red lines.

Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) has repeatedly denied any cooperation with Israeli officials and elements against Iran, but the reality is clear to Tehran despite the denials and the message of IRGC’s Sunday attack is clear to all figures, parties and movements in Iraq.

Now, the KRI official have understood that Iran has serious red lines regarding its interests and security and has no considerations in applying them. Thus, any prime minister or government that takes office in Iraq must observe Iran’s red lines or they will make Iraq’s security a victim of malign activities of the Israeli regime and the US.

Since the political structure in Erbil and Baghdad are incapable of defending their territorial integrity, Iran should cover the inability whenever a threat is posed against Iran form Iraqi soil.

The KRI used to take specific measures without Baghdad’s authorization during the term of such prime ministers as Ibrahim Jafari, Nouri Maliki and Adil Abdul-Mahdi when Baghdad was fairly strong. Let alone the current situation when we are witnessing the weakest ever government in Baghdad as Mustafa al-Kadhimi has taken office.

Moreover, the government in Erbil received orders from the White House instead of Baghdad. Thus, the defining actors here are Mossad, CIA and the Pentagon.

Iraq is one of the most important neighbor countries of Iran; therefore, any threat against Iran from Iraqi soil should be answered carefully and seriously.

However, one should not expect a stop in Israel’s penetration in Iraq after Iran’s missile attack on Mossad’s facility in Erbil. If Iran acts the same as it took action in this missile attack and deploys diplomatic seriousness as fuel for the approach, the countries in the region will observe Iran’s security red lines and find out that any normalization with the Israeli regime against Iran would bear them a big cost.

