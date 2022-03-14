Iraqi Nujaba praises Iran for revealing Mossad's Erbil presence

Sheikh Akram al-Ka'abi, Secretary General of Nujaba Islamic Resistance (NRI) Party, issued a statement on Sunday, warning that Masoud Barzani, leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, and his family are trying to cover up the fact that Zionist intelligence groups, which are enemies of Iraq and other nations in the region will legitimize every side to terminate the foes' presence in the Arab country.

He expressed gratitude to Iranians, who stood with Iraq, when it came to fighting Daesh terrorists, and are now trying to alleviate the current threat by the Zionist occupiers.

The Nujaba official also called for forming a committee to investigate the illegal presence of Mossad agents in Kurdistan region of Iraq.

However, he said that to reach a proper result, the Barzani cult and their supporters should not be part of investigation team group, because they themselves are suspects of aiding and abetting Mossad elements in Kurdistan; so, an impartial committee should be formed to take action in this respect.

If formed, the Nujaba party will provide the committee its documents, names and bases affiliated to Mossad in Erbil, he added.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) targeted two Mossad bases in Erbil early Sunday. Following the rocket and missile attack, siren sound was heard from the United States' consulate in Erbil and all American military bases in Iraq were on full alert.

IRGC issued a statement, warning that following recent crimes committed by the fake Zionist regime, strategic center for conspiracy and mischief of the Zionists was targeted by powerful precision missiles fired by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

"We warn the criminal Zionist regime once more that repetition of any menace will be met with harsh and destructive reactions," the statement said.

Certain unofficial sources announced on Sunday that some Zionist elements were killed or wounded in the attack.

