Iranian nuclear advisor stresses Tehran’s demands in Vienna Talks

In an interview with Al Mayadeen TV on Monday, Mohammad Marandi said that the Europeans and Americans should accept that Iran will not give them concessions only for them to go and violate the nuclear deal again.

A quick solution would lie in the West's being more flexible and rational, but it would take a long time if they adhere to delaying the process, he noted.

"We want a deal as soon as possible, because the Europeans and the Americans are punishing women and children, and we want to liberate women and children from the western sanctions,” he went on to say.

He noted that the Iranian delegation hoped to strike a deal soon and that several issues are solved, but he also added that the Iranians would not be able to agree to a deal unless some key issues are overcome.

"Unless the Europeans agree to Iran's demands and fulfill the nuclear agreement, which stipulates the removal of sanctions and verifying their removal, as well as providing guarantees [to Tehran], we cannot reach a deal," the nuclear advisor underlined.

The eighth round of the talks in Vienna on lifting the sanctions on Iran resumed between the Iranian delegation and the P4+1 in the Austrian capital on February 10 following an 11-day hiatus for consultations.

