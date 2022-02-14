A good deal within reach in short time: Iran FM

Amirabdollahian made the remarks during a joint press conference after a meeting in Tehran with his Irish counterpart Simon Coveney.

The foreign minister said that instead of shock-based behavior, playing with the text and playing with the time, the western countries should play their real role and return to their commitments under JCPOA.

He reiterated that Iran wants the sanctions on the country to be fully implemented – what has been stressed in JCPOA in 2015 and has also been supported by the international community.

The Americans have sent messages in which they claim good faith, Amirabdollahian said, however noting that no sign of good faith is seen on the ground.

The foreign minister once again assured that the Iranian nuclear program is fully civilian and aimed for peaceful means.

He expressed hope that the Irish embassy in Tehran will reopen soon.

The Irish foreign minister, for his part, referred to the significance of reviving JCPOA and said that a possible agreement in Vienna can prepare the ground for further regional cooperation.

Coveney said that his country wants to help different parties in Vienna talks to push through the negotiations so as to reach result.

He noted that Ireland has plans to reopen embassy in Tehran in 2023.

9341**7129

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish