Iran’s top negotiator meets IAEA chief

The meeting took place amid intensive diplomatic efforts in the Austrian capital to remove sanctions against Iran.

Bagheri Kani and Grossi discussed cooperation between Iran and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The UN nuclear watchdog has been recognized in the Iran nuclear deal as the only body qualified to inspect and verify Iran's compliance with the deal.

Iran and the P4+1, namely China, France, Germany, Russia and the UK, are holding talks in Vienna for a possible return of the US to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

The US has an indirect participation in the talks because it has left the deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in 2018.

Bagheri Kani has had many bilateral and multilateral meetings with the participant to the JCPOA in recent days.

