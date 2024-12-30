Funeral held for prominent Iranian mathematics professor Mahmoodian

The funeral procession took place in front of the Faculty of Mathematical Sciences in the attendance of the chancellor, officials, professors, university students, and the late professor's family. After the funeral at Sharif University of Technology, the body of the late Professor Mahmoodian was laid to rest in Tehran's Behesht-e Zahra cemetery.

Born on May 19, 1943, in Zanjan, Professor Mahmoodian received his bachelor's degree from the University of Tehran and his master's degree from Shiraz University of Technology. He continued his master's and PhD courses at the University of Pennsylvania. In 1983, he became a member of the faculty of Sharif University of Technology as a mathematics professor.

