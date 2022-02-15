Iran, UK review latest Vienna Talks developments

Truss elaborated on London’s viewpoints regarding the bilateral relations with Iran, noting that growing ties between the two countries would meet both sides’ interests.

She also hoped for UK to settle its arrears to Iran.

Referring to cooperation between the UK and the United Nations to help Afghan people, she praised Iran's effective role and cooperation in this regard.

Meanwhile, Amirabdollahian pointed to Iranian vice president's attendance in 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference and the joint webinar between Iranian and British parliamentary friendship groups.

Highlighting the sensitive situation regarding the Vienna Talks, he emphasized the negotiating parties’ seriousness and responsiveness.

He noted that the current situation in Vienna Talks is the result of Iran’s logical and approach and its initiative.

He stressed the importance of a collective agreement between all parties on a single text and meeting Iran’s demands.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amirabdollahian stressed the critical conditions in Afghanistan and Yemen.

Elaborating on Iran's principled stance toward Afghanistan, he reiterated establishing an inclusive government in the country.

He also urged the international community to provide urgent assistance to Afghan people.

Referring to the dire humanitarian situation in Yemen, he hoped for the UK to do its duties in line with ending the humanitarian disaster caused by war and aggression in the country.

