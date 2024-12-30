Iran secures release of 10 citizens jailed in Qatar for 20 years

“Recently, with the help of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, we corresponded with Qatar to release 10 Iranian prisoners who had been serving over 20 years of detention in Qatari prisons, and this was done,” Askar Jalalian said in an interview with ISNA news agency.

Jalalian confirmed that five of those released had already returned to Iran in previous days, and the remaining five arrived this Saturday.

He emphasized continuous efforts by the Ministry of Justice to negotiate the transfer of Iranian nationals imprisoned abroad, saying, “We are committed to ensuring that Iranian citizens held in foreign prisons are brought back home whenever possible.”

Additionally, Jalalian explained that agreements have been reached with authorities in Iraq and Malaysia for the transfer of 130 prisoners from Iraq and 85 from Malaysia. These transfers are expected to be implemented soon, he said.

The deputy justice minister also addressed the status of the “Bill for the Protection of Iranians Abroad,” urging Parliament to prioritize its passage. The bill is currently awaiting review in an open parliamentary session.

4354**4194