50 Palestinian prisoners from Gaza martyred since start of Israeli war: Report

The number reached 50 following the martyrdom of Ashraf Muhammad Fakhri Abd Abu Warda, 51, from Gaza. He died on December 29 in the Soroka Hospital in occupied Palestine, Al-Quds Daily reported on Sunday.

The Prisoners' Affairs Authority and the Prisoners' Club said that Abu Warda lost his life two days after her was transferred from the Negev Prison to Soroka Hospital.

According to his family, he did not suffer from any health problems.

The Prisoners' Affairs Authority and the Prisoners' Club said Abu Warda had been in detention since November 20. They described his martyrdom as a new crime in the record of the Israeli regime’s brutality that has reached its peak since the beginning of the ongoing war of extermination against the Palestinian nation.

The Prisoners' Affairs Authority and the Prisoners' Club and all relevant institutions held the Israeli regime fully responsible for the martyrdom of Abu Warda.

At least 45,514 people have been killed and 108,189 others injured in Gaza since the beginning of the Israeli war in early October last year, according to the latest figures by Gaza’s Health Ministry. Most of the casualties are women and children.

