Dec 30, 2024, 12:31 PM
Journalist ID: 956
News ID: 85704910
T T
0 Persons

Tags

50 Palestinian prisoners from Gaza martyred since start of Israeli war: Report

Dec 30, 2024, 12:31 PM
News ID: 85704910
50 Palestinian prisoners from Gaza martyred since start of Israeli war: Report

Tehran, IRNA - The number of prisoners who have been martyred in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the Israeli war in early October last year has increased to 50, media outlets have reported.

The number reached 50 following the martyrdom of Ashraf Muhammad Fakhri Abd Abu Warda, 51, from Gaza. He died on December 29 in the Soroka Hospital in occupied Palestine, Al-Quds Daily reported on Sunday.

The Prisoners' Affairs Authority and the Prisoners' Club said that Abu Warda lost his life two days after her was transferred from the Negev Prison to Soroka Hospital.

According to his family, he did not suffer from any health problems.

The Prisoners' Affairs Authority and the Prisoners' Club said Abu Warda had been in detention since November 20. They described his martyrdom as a new crime in the record of the Israeli regime’s brutality that has reached its peak since the beginning of the ongoing war of extermination against the Palestinian nation.

The Prisoners' Affairs Authority and the Prisoners' Club and all relevant institutions held the Israeli regime fully responsible for the martyrdom of Abu Warda.

At least 45,514 people have been killed and 108,189 others injured in Gaza since the beginning of the Israeli war in early October last year, according to the latest figures by Gaza’s Health Ministry.  Most of the casualties are women and children.

7129**4194

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .