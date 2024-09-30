UNGA focused on Palestine, Lebanon: Iran deputy FM

"The delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran at the level of the president, minister of foreign affairs and other members in speeches, meetings and consultations, including on the explanation of the crimes of the Zionist regime and the necessity of the international community's reaction to it, the inaction of the Security Council and the need to deal with it actively and responsibly, the need to immediately stop the crimes and aggressions of the regime, the Zionist regime is the most important threat to regional and international peace and security," he added.

He further said that in this regard, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran has held dozens of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from different countries, delivered speeches at the upcoming summit, speeches at the United Nations General Assembly, meetings with the media, research institutes and American thinkers and interviews. "They discussed the issue of Palestine in detail with both American and Arabic media."

He pointed out that the issue of Palestine, as well as Lebanon, was at the top of the pursuit of the Iranian foreign minister and other members of the delegation, and some of the measures taken can be mentioned as follows:

- Dealing with the issue in more than 50 consultations and bilateral meetings with the Minister of Foreign Affairs;

- The Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Deputy Legal and International Minister gave a detailed discussion on the issue in three meetings of the Security Council regarding Gaza, international peace and security, and the situation in the Middle East;

-A detailed discussion of the issue in the meeting of the Palestinian Committee of the Non-Alignment Movement by the Minister of Foreign Affairs;

- Dealing with the issue of non-commitment in the ministerial meeting by the legal and international deputy minister;

- Addressing the issue at the meeting of BRICS foreign ministers by the foreign minister;

- Addressing the issue in the meeting of the ministers of foreign affairs of the ECO member by the minister of foreign affairs;

-Addressing the issue at the meeting of the Asian Dialogue Forum by the Minister of Foreign Affairs;

-Addressing the issue at the ministerial meeting for the destruction of nuclear weapons by the legal and international deputy minister;

-Dealing with the issue at the meeting of ministers of the group of 77 developing countries and China by the legal and international deputy minister;

- Dealing with the issue at the meeting of the ministers of the group of friends of the United Nations Charter by the legal and international deputy minister.

Gharibabadi said that with the aggression of the Zionist regime in Lebanon and the martyrdom of the brave Secretary General of Hezbollah, martyred Iranian General Nilfroushan and a number of ordinary people, the Iranian foreign minister will specially and urgently meet with the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Secretary General of the United Nations and the President of the General Assembly.

While reminding them of their responsibilities in this critical situation and giving necessary warnings, the Iranian foreign minister requested holding of an emergency meeting of the Security Council and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation at the level of heads.

"Dr. Araghchi also talked with the Lebanese Minister of Foreign Affairs and discussed some follow-ups. On the other hand, a letter was also prepared by the Permanent Representative of our country to the United Nations regarding the situation and sent to the Secretary General of the United Nations and the President of the Security Council," he added.

The Iranian foreign minister also participated in two press conferences at the United Nations on the sidelines of the Security Council meetings and explained the positions of Iran regarding the crimes of the Zionist regime and gave the necessary warnings.

At the end, Gharibabadi criticized the inaction of the Security Council in stopping the crimes of the Zionist regime in Palestine and Lebanon, despite the widespread protests of a wide range of countries in the United Nations, and added that this situation means that the Zionist gang of murderers and criminals continue their actions without punishment and it only leads to more innocent victims.

