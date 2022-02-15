Look to east policy foiled West’s Iran isolation strategy: MP

Shahriar Heydari, a member of the Iranian Parliament’s national security and foreign policy commission, said in an interview with IRNA on Tuesday that Iran can counter US sanctions by expanding ties with the eastern countries with which it has many cultural and historical commonalities.

The outcome of Iran’s interactions with the East is manifested in the 25-year agreement with China and in the upcoming strategic agreement with Russia, the lawmaker said.

He gave a positive evaluation of the foreign policy of President Ebrahim Raisi’s administration in interacting with the East, adding that the US thought they could reach their objectives by imposing pressure against Iran.

But the two great powers, namely China and Russia, have longstanding relationship with Iran, Heydari noted.

He referred to the increase in Iran’s oil sale in recent months which, according to him, indicates the positive effects of interaction with the East and will roll out more effect in the future.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has had a key role in adjusting the global price of oil, he stated, adding that Iran, however, could reduce its independency to oil exports in the years to come, so that it can base its development on domestic capabilities.

President Raisi’s repeated trips to Asian countries bespeaks the enthusiasm to invest in Iran and this will result in Iran’s economic growth in near future, Heydari underlined.

