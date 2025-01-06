Qassam Brigades spokesman downplays Israeli efforts to crush West Bank resistance

Tehran, IRNA – Abu Obaida, the spokesperson for Hamas' armed wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, has praised a Monday anti-Israeli operation in northern West Bank, describing Israeli attempts to suppress resistance in the area as futile.

His comments came shortly after a shooter, firing from a vehicle, targeted an Israeli bus in northern occupied West Bank, killing at least three Zionists.

He said that the “steadfast heroes of the West Bank” have once again proven that all bets by the occupiers and their agents to break them or deter their support for Gaza are doomed to failure.

Abu Obaida warned the Zionist enemies they will pay the price of continued atrocities in Gaza and the West Bank with the blood of their soldiers.

He also stressed that the Zionists will not enjoy peace as long as the Palestinian people are deprived of security.

