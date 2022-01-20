Expanding ties with China, Russia opportunity to restore Iran’s economy: MP

In an interview with IRNA on Thursday, Mohammad Saleh Jokar said regarding President Ebrahim Raisi’s trip to Russia that having diplomatic, business, and economic ties with neighbor countries and Russia makes both sides resilient against foreign pressure.

That’s why treaties and protocols should be signed to strengthen these ties that increase Iran’s foreign trade, Jokar noted.

Interaction with the East will reinforce regional cooperation in political, economic, and security areas, the MP added.

He also said that Iran and Russia have had good cooperation on regional issues and fight against the ISIS from which both countries made good gains.

Jokar also mentioned Russia’s market for Iranian agricultural goods and the agreements expected to be signed during Raisi’s visit to Moscow as being of high importance and a historical opportunity to leverage them to restore the country's economy.

