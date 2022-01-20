Iran-China cooperation program "big victory": MP

In an interview with IRNA’s political correspondent on Thursday, Jalalzadeh said that this is indicative of Iran’s balancing power in foreign policy that it is negotiation with European countries in one side and announcing a 25-year cooperation document with China on the other side.

Iran’s foreign policy interaction shows that Tehran hasn’t confined itself to the talks in Vienna, as the administration has been attempting to pursue Iran’s political, economic, and security interests in relationship with different countries, the lawmaker added.

He mentioned Raisi’s trips to Tajikistan and Turkmenistan and Iran’s ascension to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and said that these are a message to the US and Europe that Iran doesn’t put all its eggs in one basket.

Jalalzadeh slammed US officials’ statements setting deadlines for the talks between Iran and the P4+1 to remove sanctions against Iran and said that in fact, such statements constitute imposition of a maximum pressure void of political backing.

He also noted that maximum pressure wouldn’t compel Iran to accept more commitments than stated in the JCPOA.

Americans are seeking for minimum termination of sanctions on the US' side and maximum nuclear commitments on Iran’s side, the MP underlined, adding that Iran has already been hurt by this one-way road and the Majlis’ (the Iranian Parliament) sanctions removal strategic act put an end to that.

The Islamic Republic of Iran signed to 25-year cooperation agreement with China at a time when the most severe European and American sanctions have been imposed against Iran and this constitutes the biggest victory for Iran's foreign policy, he said.

