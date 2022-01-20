Mora meets Iran’s top negotiator after return from Moscow

The relatively long meeting was held after Bagheri Kani had met with the top negotiators of Russia and China. Mora’s visit of Moscow was aimed at exchanging viewpoints with Russian officials on miscellaneous issues of mutual interest, including the Vienna nuclear talks. He evaluated his negotiations in Moscow as positive.



While 25 days have pass since the beginning of the 8th round of Vienna negotiations aimed at terminating US sanctions on Iran, the talks are being pursued at various levels and the negotiating teams have removed many of the disagreement, better known as open parentheses.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish