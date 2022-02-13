Europe awaits lifting of sanctions to return to Iran :European affairs expert

Ali Akbar Farazi, a European affairs expert who formerly served as Iran’s ambassador to Romania and Hungary, believes the Europeans await the lifting of US sanctions to return to Iran.

The following is Iran Daily’s interview with Farazi:



What is the political message of the Finnish foreign minister’s visit to Iran?

During their meeting in Tehran, the Finnish foreign minister and his Iranian counterpart discussed issues ranging from bilateral relations to regional and global issues which included cooperation in the fields of technology and science, medicine, agriculture and energy, and both sides stressed the need to provide the ground for the development of ties. Finland is one of the EU countries that has maintained relatively good relations with Iran in recent years. Although it is not a member of the P4+1 group in talks with Iran over the JCPOA in Vienna, it has always had a positive stance on the negotiations and supported stronger relations between Iran and the EU.

The two countries have the potential to foster cooperation in various fields as they did trade in the past. But with the withdrawal of the United States from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, Finland’s relations with Iran, like any other country, were affected and declined. It now appears that the Finnish foreign minister visited Tehran to discuss ways to revitalize relations and return to the Iranian market. In fact, he came to Iran to assess the situation for greater cooperation with Iran in the wake of a possible agreement in Vienna over Iran’s nuclear deal.

At a press conference in Tehran, Haavisto hoped that an agreement would be reached in Vienna as soon as possible. Other European countries probably weigh similar plans with regards to Iran. They are waiting for the Vienna talks to be concluded so that they step in our country’s market once the sanctions on Iran are lifted.



Iran has an unpleasant experience of the European’s failure to live up to their commitments. They failed to demonstrate their political and economic independence in the face of the US under Trump. Do you think the situation has now changed?

The Europeans failed to fulfill their obligations to Iran after the US pullout of the JCPOA. European companies, mostly privately owned, could not ignore the sanctions imposed on Iran. The situation is not much different now, and if the sanctions are not lifted, one cannot be too optimistic that a change will occur in Iran’s relations with European countries. But Europeans long for sanctions to be removed.



In September, European Council President Charles Michel talked to President Raeisi on the phone and told him that Iran and Europe have common interests in regional and global issues. What are these common interests?

Iran and Europe have common interests in both economic and security sectors as well as fights against terrorism and trafficking. Before the US withdrawal from the JCPOA, there was cooperation between Iran and Europe in these areas. Iran can be a good trade partner for European countries, just as Europe is useful for Iran in technology transfer and investment in the country’s major infrastructure projects. Both parties can enjoy the benefits of restoring economic ties.

In the field of security, both sides can greatly help each other. The Europeans have interests in the Middle East and West Asia and know that Iran is an important power in the region and can influence regional developments. Tehran plays an important role in preventing drug trafficking from the East to the West, as it has the ability to counter terrorism. This ability is important to the Europeans who are always worried about terrorists infiltrating into their countries. Therefore, Mr. Michel rightly said that Iran and Europe had common interests in the region.



Do you think the Europeans believe in Iran’s position and power as a regional player?

Yes, the Europeans believe that Iran is an important regional power. They know both the region’s realities and Iran’s various capabilities. The Europeans need good diplomatic relations with Iran for a presence in the Middle East and West Asia and the development of relations with regional countries. Iran is an important player in the region. Therefore, the Europeans want to revive relations with Iran and are waiting for the lifting of sanctions. Generally, Iran and Europe have common interests in immigration, counter-terrorism, drug trafficking, energy, new technologies, the environment, and stability in the region.



The government of President Raeisi has prioritized developing relations with neighbors and Eastern countries in its foreign policy. Is reviving relations with Europe at odds with this policy or can it strengthen it?

This is a very important matter. I believe that the development of relations with Europe is in no way contrary to Iran’s “look to the East” policy and the priority it has given to its neighbors. As Iran’s relations with Eastern countries expand, Western countries, based on international rivalries, will be encouraged to strengthen their relations with Iran. Just as the restoration of relations with the West could prompt Eastern countries to develop relations with Iran more seriously. A balanced policy is favorable in foreign policy. Restricting relations to one region may make any country vulnerable. Basically, Iran’s policy of “Neither East Nor West” means that we do not accept the domination of any country, but at the same time we can establish ties with Eastern and Western countries within international norms and with mutual respect. In the meeting with his Finnish counterpart, Mr. Amir-Abdollahian said that the government’s focus on foreign policy is balanced and that Iran pays attention to all parts of the world, including Europe.



So you defend the government’s policy of strengthening ties with the East?

Yes, I do if it is conducted within the norms I mentioned. Such relations are definitely necessary to ensure the interests of the country because China and Russia have capabilities that can be useful for Iran. In addition, relations with these countries encourage Western countries not to lag behind the competition and turn to Iran.

6125**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish