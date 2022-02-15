Feb 15, 2022, 4:54 PM
Good deal available if western parties adopt realistic approach: FM

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Tuesday that a good deal would be within reach in Vienna if western parties adopted realistic approach.

Amirabdollahian wrote in a tweet that he had a phone call with the UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in which they discussed bilateral ties and agreed on importance of maintaining good relations.

The Iranian top diplomat also said that he had raised the issue of the UK’s debt to Iran and the humanitarian situation in Yemen and Afghanistan.

In phone call, FS @trussliz & I reviewed bilat ties & agreed on importance of maintaining good relations. On right track for UK debt to be repaid.

Reiterated dire humanitarian situation in Yemen & Af.

Good deal within reach in Vienna, if western parties adopt realistic approach.

